South Africa

Zulu king to be buried at night

Date set for king's men-only burial

15 March 2021 - 07:15

Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini will be laid to rest on Wednesday night by male members of the royal family.

This was announced by his siblings, Prince Mbonisi and Princess Thembi Zulu at the royal palace in Nongoma. A memorial service will be held on Thursday – the day that had been set aside as the official state funeral...

