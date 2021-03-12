King Goodwill Zwelithini’s body to lie in state at his palace while the nation mourns

The body of Zulu monarch King Goodwill Zwelithini will lie in state at the royal palace in Nongoma, northern KwaZulu-Natal, for a “few days” while the nation mourns his passing.

This was announced by traditional prime minister to the king, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, who was speaking to SABC on Friday morning.

Buthelezi said while anyone would be able to pay their respects to the king, Covid-19 protocols would have to be adhered to as “the death of His Majesty should not result in the death of anyone else”.

He said funeral arrangements would be announced in due course.