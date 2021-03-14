UCT announces it will not block registration of students with 2020 debt

As university students continue to fight against financial exclusion, the University of Cape Town (UCT) has announced it will not block students from registering if they have debt.

In a statement, the chair of the university’s council, Babalwa Ngonyama, said the university noted the challenges inflicted on the education system by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The university said the student registration fee block, in respect of 2020 debt, would be lifted for SA students and students from the rest of Africa with immediate effect. This would apply to both undergraduate and postgraduate students, excluding students from the UCT Graduate School of Business.

The university however emphasised the lifting of the fee block does not extinguish the existing debt.

In an effort to support students in servicing their debt, UCT said it would make R30m available to support criterion-based debt appeals for both undergraduate and postgraduate students.