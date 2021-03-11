Wits vice chancellor calls for 'urgent national debate'
Wits University vice chancellor Zeblon Vilakazi has called for an 'urgent national debate' on the fees crisis faced by many of the country's universities.
Speaking during a media briefing on Thursday, Vilakazi said the university was sitting at about R1bn in student debt...
