Deceased shot three times by cops during Wits protests

Doctor fought to revive patient he had just seen

Dr Tebogo Sedibe has told of the last moments of the man who was gunned down by police in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, yesterday.



Sedibe, a doctor at My Clinic on De Beer Street, told Sowetan he had examined the man whose identity has not been revealed just a few minutes before he was killed by police shooting at Wits University students during a protest outside the facility...