South Africa

Deceased shot three times by cops during Wits protests

Doctor fought to revive patient he had just seen

11 March 2021 - 07:58

Dr Tebogo Sedibe has told of the last moments of the man who was gunned down by police in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, yesterday.

Sedibe, a doctor at My Clinic on De Beer Street, told Sowetan he had examined the man whose identity has not been revealed just a few minutes before he was killed by police shooting at Wits University students during a protest outside the facility...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Agrizzi bail conditions extended & amended as he's 'reliant on oxygen'
What you need to know about SA vaccine rollout
X