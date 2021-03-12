Minister responds as protests against financial exclusion mushroom

Blade promises to release financial aid funds

As student protests over financial exclusion spread across the country yesterday, higher education minister Blade Nzimande promised that financial aid will be made available for registrations to continue.



There were protests in Gauteng, Free State and the Western Cape yesterday as students took to the streets after being unable to register because the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) had not yet approved thousands of applications and some still had historic debt...