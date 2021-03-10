MPs say fatal shooting of man during Wits protest could have been avoided

“The reason this particular portfolio committee has prioritised the conversation ... is because we have emphasised that the turbulence, instability and unrest at institutions of higher learning at the beginning of each year is unsustainable,” said Mkhatshwa.

“The death of this particular civilian, who was not even protesting, ought to remind us that we should getting to a point where we are able to begin each academic year without having the kind of instability we have at institutions right now.

“It is almost like we don't know when a new year is coming.”

NSFAS chairperson Ernest Khosa and MP Tebogo Letsie described the ongoing protest as a saddening situation.

Khosa told the committee he joined the meeting from a location close to Wits, where the protest had been taking place.

“What is happening outside is sad. I hope the noise is not interfering into our presentation here.

“I think what is happening shows in so many ways the significance of the presentation that we are making to you, chairperson, and it invokes the role that NSFAS should play in both access to education and to economic development in this country,” he said.