Ramathuba to make final decision
How Ramathuba convinced unions, health department to seek talks about roster
Politics won the day in Limpopo in the stand-off between department of health officials and workers' unions over a plan to introduce new rosters in hospitals to cut down on hefty overtime pay.
Unions threatened a strike action last week, accusing the Limpopo department of health of not consulting them when introducing a new circular intended to abolish overtime pay that cost nearly R2bn in the past two years...
