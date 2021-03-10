Ramathuba to make final decision

How Ramathuba convinced unions, health department to seek talks about roster

Politics won the day in Limpopo in the stand-off between department of health officials and workers' unions over a plan to introduce new rosters in hospitals to cut down on hefty overtime pay.



Unions threatened a strike action last week, accusing the Limpopo department of health of not consulting them when introducing a new circular intended to abolish overtime pay that cost nearly R2bn in the past two years...