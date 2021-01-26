Lengana plant trusted for ages for treating flu symptoms
Vendors line roads to sell 'herbal vaccine'
As rising Covid-19 cases choke Limpopo’s public health system, some local folks are making a quick buck selling African wormwood along the N1 to Polokwane and other major routes in the province.
Known in these parts as lengana (or umhlonyane in Nguni), the wild herb is now a permanent feature on the N1 highway and on routes like R81, from Polokwane to Giyani...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.