Lengana plant trusted for ages for treating flu symptoms

Vendors line roads to sell 'herbal vaccine'

As rising Covid-19 cases choke Limpopo’s public health system, some local folks are making a quick buck selling African wormwood along the N1 to Polokwane and other major routes in the province.



Known in these parts as lengana (or umhlonyane in Nguni), the wild herb is now a permanent feature on the N1 highway and on routes like R81, from Polokwane to Giyani...