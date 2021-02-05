Province plans to vaccinate 40,000 health workers in 3 weeks
Limpopo hires guards to protect Covid-19 vaccine
At least 200 healthcare workers who will be vaccinating community members in Limpopo will travel with security guards to protect the vaccine.
This was revealed by Limpopo health MEC Phophi Ramathuba yesterday during a Covid-19 vaccine roll-out plan in Polokwane, adding that a team of vaccinators was already in training...
