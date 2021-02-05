South Africa

Province plans to vaccinate 40,000 health workers in 3 weeks

Limpopo hires guards to protect Covid-19 vaccine

05 February 2021 - 07:37

At least 200 healthcare workers who will be vaccinating community members in Limpopo will travel with security guards to protect the vaccine.

This was revealed by Limpopo health MEC Phophi Ramathuba yesterday during a Covid-19 vaccine roll-out plan in Polokwane, adding that a team of vaccinators was already in training...

