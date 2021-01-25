Workers claim breakdown amid rising Covid but MEC dismisses it as 'panic'
Nkhensani Hospital's nursing staff live in fear
“It’s so bad here that many of my colleagues wish they could just contract Covid-19 so that they can stay home for 14 days rather than come to work.”
A nurse at Nkhensani Hospital in Giyani, Limpopo, has alleged that the environment at the hospital had become so unbearable that most of his co-workers often took unplanned leave just to be away from the “poorly managed” facility...
