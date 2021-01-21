Delayed surge prompts Mkhize to visit province

Limpopo scrambles for ventilators amid Covid-19 spike

Limpopo has ordered more oxygen ventilators as the health system has been put under strain due to a rapid increase in Covid-19 cases.



The acting head of the provincial health department, Ntodeni Ndwamato, said they have ordered 30 more ventilators to complement the 80 existing ones...