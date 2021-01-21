South Africa

Delayed surge prompts Mkhize to visit province

Limpopo scrambles for ventilators amid Covid-19 spike

21 January 2021 - 08:13

Limpopo has ordered more oxygen ventilators as the health system has been put under strain due to a rapid increase in Covid-19 cases.

The acting head of the provincial health department, Ntodeni Ndwamato, said they have ordered 30 more ventilators to complement the 80 existing ones...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Robo-concierge and self check-in: Sandton hotel embraces AI technology
India begins world’s largest vaccination drive against Covid-19- In numbers
X