Delayed surge prompts Mkhize to visit province
Limpopo scrambles for ventilators amid Covid-19 spike
Limpopo has ordered more oxygen ventilators as the health system has been put under strain due to a rapid increase in Covid-19 cases.
The acting head of the provincial health department, Ntodeni Ndwamato, said they have ordered 30 more ventilators to complement the 80 existing ones...
