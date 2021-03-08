South Africa

Suspected Boko Haram duo arrested after hostel dwellers claim extortion

Police confident of more arrests of vigilante group

08 March 2021 - 07:12
Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter

Just a few days after arresting two people believed to be linked to Mamelodi’s notorious vigilante group, Boko Haram, police have warned that more arrests are imminent.

The man and woman, both aged 37, were arrested on Thursday after their alleged victims made complaints against them. This was after the group allegedly collected money from Inkandla hostel dwellers...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

What you need to know about SA vaccine rollout
"I will stand by him till the end of my life": Magashule supporters travel from ...
X