Suspected Boko Haram duo arrested after hostel dwellers claim extortion

Police confident of more arrests of vigilante group

Just a few days after arresting two people believed to be linked to Mamelodi’s notorious vigilante group, Boko Haram, police have warned that more arrests are imminent.



The man and woman, both aged 37, were arrested on Thursday after their alleged victims made complaints against them. This was after the group allegedly collected money from Inkandla hostel dwellers...