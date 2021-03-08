Mogodi's business grows to 6 branches
Trusting in her ability is key to Soweto's queen of real estate
For Matseleng Mogodi, being queen of the Soweto real estate industry is no easy feat.
Since 1997, the 51-year-old businesswoman has gone through trials and tribulations but the black woman-owned real estate firm Snooks Estates has stood the test of time...
