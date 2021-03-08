South Africa

Bay families shattered after 'hit-and-run' nightmare

Two children allegedly mowed down by driver in New Brighton

08 March 2021 - 11:56
Zamandulo Malonde Features reporter
Enzokuhle Sombalo, left, and Lithalethu Meke, right. The funerals for the boys were held separately in Motherwell and New Brighton at the weekend.
Enzokuhle Sombalo, left, and Lithalethu Meke, right. The funerals for the boys were held separately in Motherwell and New Brighton at the weekend.
Image: Supplied

Just two weeks ago they were excitedly raising a promising sports star who was the family’s “source of light”.

Now, the future is bleak for Fezidinga and Pumeza Meke, who buried their 10-year-old son on Saturday.

Little Lithalethu died in hospital last week after an alleged hit-and-run in New Brighton.

He was allegedly hit by a white Toyota Avanza while sitting on the pavement with four-year-old Enzokuhle Sombalo and his grandmother, Lindiwe Skosana.

Enzokuhle died on the scene and Skosana sustained multiple injuries.

For more on this article, please visit HeraldLIVE.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

What you need to know about SA vaccine rollout
"I will stand by him till the end of my life": Magashule supporters travel from ...
X