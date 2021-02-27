Second batch of Covid-19 vaccines arrive in SA on Saturday
The government has confirmed that all is on track for the second batch of Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccines to arrive in SA on Saturday.
The consignment is expected to be received by government officials at Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport.
“The consignment will be moved to a secure facility in Gauteng before being distributed to the various vaccine centres in all provinces,” the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) said in a statement.
Earlier this week, transport minister Fikile Mbalula tweeted images of an SA Airways plane and crew preparing to fetch the vaccines in Brussels.
The first batch of vaccines arrived 10 days ago and was administered to health-care workers across the country.
Health-care workers in the public and private sectors were first in line to receive the jab as part of phase one of the mass rollout of the vaccine.
After the vaccination of health-care workers, teachers, miners, police officers, soldiers, SA Social Security Agency employees, department of home affairs and post office employees and people older than 18 with comorbidities and over 60 years will be vaccinated. Prison inmates will also be vaccinated in phase two of the vaccinations.
Everyone aged 18 years and older who has not been vaccinated will get the shot during phase three.
TimesLIVE
