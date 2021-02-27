Second batch of Covid-19 vaccines arrive in SA on Saturday

The government has confirmed that all is on track for the second batch of Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccines to arrive in SA on Saturday.

The consignment is expected to be received by government officials at Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport.

“The consignment will be moved to a secure facility in Gauteng before being distributed to the various vaccine centres in all provinces,” the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) said in a statement.

Earlier this week, transport minister Fikile Mbalula tweeted images of an SA Airways plane and crew preparing to fetch the vaccines in Brussels.