Julius Malema on turning 40: 'My life is a struggle mainly because I'm black and proud to be black'
EFF leader Julius Malema said his life has been 40 years of struggle, as scores of EFF members and supporters celebrated his birthday on Wednesday.
He shared a picture of himself and the late struggle stalwart and mentor Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and thanked his well-wishers.
“My life has been and still is a struggle, mainly because I'm black and proud to be black,” he wrote.
40 years of unbroken struggle, my life has been and still is a struggle, mainly because I'm black and proud to be black. Thank you all for thinking about my family and me on this day. We remain humble, thank you very much. 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/1e1IZQcGiM— Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) March 3, 2021
EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu said “our generation is blessed to be led by you” in a heartfelt tribute to Malema.
The firebrand leader celebrated his birthday with his colleagues at a lavish dinner on Wednesday.
Former EFF national chairperson Dali Mpofu, MPs Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and Ringo Madlingozi were some of the guests at Malema's dinner.
Happy 40th Birthday to my brother, the Commander in Chief of the Economic Emancipation Movement, Cde President @Julius_S_Malema. May God Bless you to continue leading the struggle for the total liberation of black people. Our generation is blessed to be led by you. #Malematurns40 pic.twitter.com/wyD74x3bxa— Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) March 3, 2021
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula also wished Malema well.
“I wish you a happy 40th birthday. Remember that life begins at 40, my brother. May you see many more and we're sending you love, strength and let our friendship grow from our strength to strength,” he said.
