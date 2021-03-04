South Africa

Julius Malema on turning 40: 'My life is a struggle mainly because I'm black and proud to be black'

04 March 2021 - 11:56
Julius Malema
Julius Malema
Image: Sizwe Ndingane

EFF leader Julius Malema said his life has been 40 years of struggle, as scores of EFF members and supporters celebrated his birthday on Wednesday.

He shared a picture of himself and the late struggle stalwart and mentor Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and thanked his well-wishers.

“My life has been and still is a struggle, mainly because I'm black and proud to be black,” he wrote.

EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu said “our generation is blessed to be led by you” in a heartfelt tribute to Malema.

The firebrand leader celebrated his birthday with his colleagues at a lavish dinner on Wednesday.

Former EFF national chairperson Dali Mpofu, MPs Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and Ringo Madlingozi were some of the guests at Malema's dinner.

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula also wished Malema well.

“I wish you a happy 40th birthday. Remember that life begins at 40, my brother. May you see many more and we're sending you love, strength and let our friendship grow from our strength to strength,” he said.

A lavish dinner, a star performance and well wishes for Juju on his 40th

Bubbly and laughter was the mandate on Tuesday as the EFF celebrated its leader Julius Malema’s 40th birthday.
News
1 day ago

Mbalula on his relationship with Malema: ‘We shared a good friendship, and that still remains’

They may not always see eye-to-eye when it comes to politics, but the friendship between transport minister Fikile Mbalula and EFF leader Julius ...
News
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

What you need to know about SA vaccine rollout
"I will stand by him till the end of my life": Magashule supporters travel from ...
X