South Africa

Mabasa couldn't apply for post-matric studies

Matriculant dejected after three-year battle with home affairs over ID error

19 February 2021 - 08:56
Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter

After undertaking more than a dozen trips to home affairs offices in different provinces, filling multiple forms, Ntsako Mabasa still doesn't have an ID document.

Mabasa,19, a matriculant from Vuwani in Venda, isn't looking forward to the release of the matric results next week as he couldn't apply for space at university because he doesn't have an ID...

