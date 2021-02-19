Mabasa couldn't apply for post-matric studies
Matriculant dejected after three-year battle with home affairs over ID error
After undertaking more than a dozen trips to home affairs offices in different provinces, filling multiple forms, Ntsako Mabasa still doesn't have an ID document.
Mabasa,19, a matriculant from Vuwani in Venda, isn't looking forward to the release of the matric results next week as he couldn't apply for space at university because he doesn't have an ID...
