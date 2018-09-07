410,000 ID books not collected
Minister of home affairs Malusi Gigaba has urged over 40 000 ID card applicants in Limpopo to collect their cards in order to be eligible to vote next year.
Speaking at the launch of an identity document (ID) collection campaign in Polokwane, Gigaba said: "From January to this date we have 29 000 uncollected ID cards and we urge applicants to come in person to fetch them because those cards need to be activated biometrically at the home affairs offices."
Gigaba said throughout the country they had 410 000 uncollected ID cards.
However, couple Frans, 65, and Alice Matlou, 62, from Boyne, 41km east of Polokwane, expressed unhappiness about the slow process in the office.
"We came here at 8am and we have been queueing. They told us we should come today and our IDs will be ready," said Alice. Frans said he spent his last money on taxi fares to fetch the ID cards.
Wilson Molele, 61, from Moletjie, was excited to get his new ID card just two weeks after he had applied.
"I'm no longer going to use this book [his old ID document]. The card can fit in my wallet and I carry it wherever I go."
Independent Electoral Commission chairperson Glen Mashinini said: "The implications of people not having ID is that they won't be able to exercise their democratic right to vote."