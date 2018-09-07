410,000 ID books not collected

Minister of home affairs Malusi Gigaba has urged over 40 000 ID card applicants in Limpopo to collect their cards in order to be eligible to vote next year.

Speaking at the launch of an identity document (ID) collection campaign in Polokwane, Gigaba said: "From January to this date we have 29 000 uncollected ID cards and we urge applicants to come in person to fetch them because those cards need to be activated biometrically at the home affairs offices."

Gigaba said throughout the country they had 410 000 uncollected ID cards.

However, couple Frans, 65, and Alice Matlou, 62, from Boyne, 41km east of Polokwane, expressed unhappiness about the slow process in the office.