Mother stabs son over ID book

By Mandla Khoza - 15 January 2019 - 17:18
After fatally stabbing her son, the woman ran on foot to the bushes and has not been found yet, police said.
Police are on a manhunt for a 37-year-old woman who fatally stabbed her son over an ID book.

According to Sergeant Zanele Sibuyi, a spokesperson for the Calcutta police station in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga, the incident happened in Calcutta village on Tuesday morning after the mother demanded her son’s ID book, saying his father didn’t participate in its application at home affairs.

“Information at our disposal says the accused, who stays about 300 metres away from her home with a boyfriend, arrived at around 5am. She demanded that her son aged 17 hand the ID book to her as his father didn’t participate in getting but the son refused. The mother went inside the kitchen, took a knife and stabbed her son once in the chest. He died metres away after running seeking help.

"The woman ran on foot to the bushes and has not been found yet. When called, she told the family earlier that she will meet them at the funeral,” said Sibuyi.

