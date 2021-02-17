South Africa

SA records 1,210 new cases of Covid-19 at positivity rate of just 4.94%

By TimesLIVE - 17 February 2021 - 06:59
SA recorded 1,210 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours and 219 new deaths.
SA recorded 1,210 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours and 219 new deaths.
Image: 123RF/ktsdesign

As the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in SA climbed towards the 1.5 million mark, health minister Zweli Mkhize said on Tuesday night another relatively low number of new infections were reported in the past 24 hours. 

To date, 1,494,119 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed across SA. Of these, 1,210 were recorded in the past 24 hours.

The new infections come from 24,486 tests, at a positivity rate of 4.94%. This is significantly lower than the 10% to 12% positivity rate Mkhize has previously cited as being of concern.

Mkhize also reported on Tuesday that 219 new deaths related to Covid-19 had been recorded in the past 24 hours. Of these, 56 were in Gauteng, 43 in KwaZulu-Natal, 38  in the Western Cape, 29  in Limpopo, 20  in the Eastern Cape, 14 in the Northern Cape, 10   in Mpumalanga and nine in the Free State.

This means 48,313 deaths related to Covid-19 have been reported since the outbreak of the respiratory illness nearly a year ago.

To date, 1,396,951 recoveries have been recorded at a recovery rate of 93.5%.

TimesLIVE

Remembering Freddy | Grief and gratitude in a time of Covid-19

Subscribe: iono.fm, Spotify, Apple Podcast, Pocket Casts, Player.fm 

SA says documentation on Russian Covid-19 vaccine sent to regulator

SA’s health ministry said on Tuesday the manufacturers of Russia’s Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine had submitted documentation to the SA Health Products ...
News
1 day ago

SA company to start production of ultra-cold Covid-19 vaccine storage

SA natural gas and helium producer Renergen will start production of its helium-powered ultra-cold mobile freezer in the next few days and has ...
News
1 day ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Surviving the second wave: Anxiety & fatigue on SA's Covid frontline
'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
X