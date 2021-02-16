Zweli Mkhize to address nation on vaccines' fate

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize is expected to address the nation today about the Covid-19 vaccine rollout plans including the latest reports that SA government wants to return the one million AstraZeneca doses it bought from the Serum Institute of India (SII).



The Economic Times, an Indian publication, reported earlier on Tuesday that the South African government had requested the institute to take back the drugs. This report comes a few days after the government paused its rollout following a clinical trial study that showed that the drug offered minimal protection against mild to moderate illness from the 501Y.V2 coronavirus variant dominant in the country...