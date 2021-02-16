Ramaphosa's silence on Zuma's defiance criticised in post-Sona debate

President Cyril Ramaphosa's lack of decisive action against former Jacob Zuma's public defiance of the Constitutional Court order to appear before the state capture commission was a subject of intense debate in parliament on Tuesday.

MPs from different political parties expressed their sentiments during a five-hour hybrid sitting of the state of the nation debate.

Zuma, who was meant to appear at the commission on Monday, indicated through his lawyers that he would not be present — citing his application to the high court to review the decision by the commission's chair, deputy justice Raymond Zondo, not to recuse himself.

This prompted Zondo to recommend that Zuma be arrested for being in defiance of the Constitutional Court order.