Malema takes aim at the judiciary in fiery post-Sona speech

EFF leader Julius Malema has accused certain judges of receiving bribes from white businesses, while warning of an uprising against the judiciary if judges conspire with politicians to deal with opponents.

Malema, fresh from having tea with former president Jacob Zuma in Nkandla, was participating in the state of the nation debate in parliament where he delivered a fiery speech in which he criticised President Cyril Ramaphosa and repeatedly referred to him as incompetent, incapacitated and unreliable.

Malema warned Ramaphosa that if the president does not genuinely support the expropriation of land without compensation, he would be kicked out of office and not complete his first term.

“We cannot continue to bury our heads in the sand against growing and now believable allegations that some prominent members of the judiciary are in the payroll of the white capitalist establishment,” said Malema about judges.