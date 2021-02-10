Atul Gupta met Thabo Mbeki in India in 2003, Zondo commission hears

Long-time Eskom employee and former Eskom board member Pat Naidoo says a South African delegation on a state visit in India met with Atul Gupta in 2003.

The delegation was led by then president Thabo Mbeki in his maiden state visit to India as head of state.

According to Naidoo, who was at the time an Eskom staff member, Gupta was introduced as an investor into the country in the information and communication technology (ICT) sector.