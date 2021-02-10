South Africa

Atul Gupta met Thabo Mbeki in India in 2003, Zondo commission hears

10 February 2021 - 11:42
Mawande AmaShabalala Political journalist
Atul Gupta met with former president Thabo Mbeki in India in 2003, the Zondo commission was told on Wednesday. File photo.
Atul Gupta met with former president Thabo Mbeki in India in 2003, the Zondo commission was told on Wednesday. File photo.
Image: James Oatway

Long-time Eskom employee and former Eskom board member Pat Naidoo says a South African delegation on a state visit in India met with Atul Gupta in 2003.

The delegation was led by then president Thabo Mbeki in his maiden state visit to India as head of state.

According to Naidoo, who was at the time an Eskom staff member, Gupta was introduced as an investor into the country in the information and communication technology (ICT) sector.

“In 2003 I was a member of the Eskom delegation that accompanied then state president Thabo Mbeki on his inaugural state visit to India,” said Naidoo.

“In India, we met Mr Atul Gupta who introduced himself to us as an investor in SA. He was coming to invest in ICT and at that stage he had launched Sahara Computers.

“When we returned to SA, he had personally scheduled a visit to his factory in Midrand and we attended that visit.”

Naidoo, who worked for Eskom from 1988 until 2010, is testifying at the Zondo commission hearings.

His testimony continues.  

TimesLIVE

Public protector says Malusi Gigaba did not abuse power in Gupta naturalisation

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has cleared former home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba, saying he did not abuse his powers by granting early ...
News
2 days ago

Brian Molefe defends his relationship with Guptas: They wanted to help my state bank vision

Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe has defended his close links with the Gupta brothers.
News
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Mutations, vaccines & immunity: Prof Abdool Karim answers 10 questions about ...
SA lockdown restrictions eased: Booze & beaches are back as first vaccines ...
X