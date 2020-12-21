Without Ramaphosa, the state capture inquiry's work would be incomplete: Zondo

State capture commission chairperson Raymond Zondo has announced that President Cyril Ramaphosa will appear to give evidence at the inquiry before the curtain comes down on oral hearings by the end of March.

Zondo was addressing the media on Monday about the ground covered by the commission since it started its work in August 2018.

According to Zondo, Ramaphosa will be expected to account about what he knows about state capture, since he was a member of the executive during the time in which it is alleged to have happened.

Zondo has not set down a date for Ramaphosa’s appearance, other than saying it is “likely to be in March”.

However, Zondo did say that the work of the commission would be incomplete without Ramaphosa’s testimony.