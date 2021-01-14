Former president demanded that chairperson [Tsotsi] be informed of his decision

Zuma asked that an Eskom board meeting be postponed, director-general testifies

Former president Jacob Zuma allegedly called an acting director-general of the department of public enterprise telling her to inform then Eskom chairperson Zola Tsotsi to postpone a board meeting.



Matsietsi Mokholo, who was the acting director-general at the time, testified about a late call she received while in Cape Town in 2015, just a day before a board meeting...