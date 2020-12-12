'Koko hunt began when I did not favour renewable energy,' Matshela tells state capture inquiry

The former head of generation at Eskom, Matshela Koko, on Friday testified that there was an orchestrated witch-hunt against him because he preferred nuclear power over renewable energy.

He told the commission of inquiry into state capture that the two energy plans represented two different political interests: President Cyril Ramaphosa, who pushed for renewable energy, and former president Jacob Zuma, who preferred nuclear power.

Koko was back at the commission on Friday to continue his testimony. Previously, he alleged that Ramaphosa had interfered in his dismissal back in 2018.

“But the story of nuclear was politicised. Zuma is nuclear, Ramaphosa was renewable energy.

“I have never been attacked so much. A similar conspiracy to what we are doing now. I was criticised left, right and centre, and it was argued that I am anti-renewable and pro-nuclear. The culmination of the Koko hunt was in June 2016 when we were supposed to sign the renewable product.