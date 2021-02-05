Covid-19 patients who deteriorate 'rapidly' and die — experts explain why

Covid-19 manifests itself in various ways in patients and can sometimes lead to complications and the sudden deterioration of a patient's health, resulting in death.

Medical experts explained to SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE how complications can develop in a short space of time and what causes them.

“It is estimated that 20% of all infected patients will have moderate to severe disease requiring some medical support and a possible hospitalisation,” said Dr Neshaad Schrueder, head of specialist health services at Tygerberg hospital.

Schrueder said some patients may deteriorate within 14 days of testing positive, with a worsening pneumonia, and require hospitalisation.

“There are many instances where this deterioration is so rapid that the hospitals have seen many patients die on arrival.