Survey will tell department how health workers feel about Covid-19 vaccines

Among the questions asked in the survey are how much would health-care workers trust the new Covid-19 vaccine and whether they would actually take the vaccine.

Another question was whether health-care workers think their colleagues will or won't take the vaccine.

The survey will last for seven days and the department is hoping for a quick uptake from the work force.

According to a TimesLIVE report on Wednesday, the department's electronic vaccine data system self-registration portal is up and running with more than 34,000 health-care workers already registering for the vaccine.

A worker, who is based at a Durban state facility and asked not to be named, said she and many of her colleagues had registered for the vaccine.

“Most of us are going to take it as we work directly with Covid-19 patients. We can't afford our families being infected,” she said.

TimesLIVE