LISTEN | Police minister Bheki Cele reveals how he feels about alcohol & more
Police minister Bheki Cele reveals how he really feels about alcohol and speaks about his personal fears of Covid-19 and non-racial policing during a pandemic.
Cele has been lampooned for his tough talk on alcohol but, he says, it’s not personal. For him, it is the actions of South Africans when under the influence that have a knock-on effect on social behaviour that worry him.
Here is what he had to say:
