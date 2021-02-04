Headmaster's supporters heckle official over disciplinary hearing, stone home

“Intimidatory and abusive behaviour” by supporters of the principal of Heathfield High School in Cape Town, who faces disciplinary action after refusing to open the school during the Covid-19 pandemic peak, has been denounced.

A group this week arrived outside the house of one of the Western Cape education department's employees involved in the disciplinary process, making allegations of bribery, and vocally accusing him of committing a crime, said department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond.

“The official and his family members were subjected to intimidation and abuse. Loudhailers were used to shout abuse outside his residence.

“Stones were allegedly thrown at the house, injuring the official’s 85-year-old father.”

The department has advised the official to lay charges against the ringleaders.

“This behaviour and intimidation is despicable and totally unwarranted.”

This was an escalation of personal attacks some of its officials have endured in recent months, the department said.

“The contents of these attacks have been appalling.”