Holomisa urges Mkhize to hire unemployed pharmacists to assist with Covid-19 vaccine rollout

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa has written to health minister Zweli Mkhize asking him to consider hiring 32 unemployed Eastern Cape pharmacists to assist with the rollout of the province's Covid-19 vaccination programme.

In a public letter to the minister on Wednesday, Holomisa said the pharmacists reached out to him seeking employment.

Holomisa asked Mkhize to urgently consider the group's request that they be absorbed into the health-care system in the Eastern Cape to assist with the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccination programme and the general value chain of pharmaceutical services.

“This is a group of highly trained health professionals who cannot find employment in a time in SA when we are fighting the battle of our lives against Covid-19 and it is unfathomable that citizens with these critical skills find themselves without purpose and work,” said Holomisa.

“The group wants to add value through their experience, highlighting that the skills they had gained throughout their training are of value to the health-care system and also to stress the plight of the growing number of unemployed pharmacists, for what used to be a scarce skill.”