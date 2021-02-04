Teen wakes up from 10-month coma with no memory of the pandemic
A teenager from the UK has woken up from a 10-month coma with no recollection of the coronavirus pandemic.
Joseph Flavill, a 19-year-old recovering from being hit by a car in March 2020, has finally regained consciousness and according to the BBC, has no recollection of the pandemic despite contracting Covid-19 twice while in hospital.
TimesLIVE
