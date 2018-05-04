'Free from politics': What Makhosi Khoza will be doing at Outa
Former ANC MP Makhosi Khoza will be leading the charge to fight corruption in local government in her new role at the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa).
Outa announced on Friday that Khoza would be heading its local government programme.
“Dr Khoza needs very little introduction‚ as she has stood out as an ardent champion and fighter of corruption and maladministration within Government. At the risk of her own safety‚ Dr Khoza has become an icon for truth‚ justice and good governance within Government. She is bold‚ courageous and comes with a history and experience that suits this role within Outa‚” said Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage.
Khoza said she was eager to become part of a “credible and apolitical platform.”
“It just makes more sense to make a difference in South Africa by empowering citizens on grassroots level and addressing maladministration and corruption in municipalities‚ free from politics. The intention here is to make a significant impact through civil society and not making noises in Parliament‚” she said in a statement.
Outa started out as a campaign against e-tolls in Gauteng. In February 2016 it started to tackle state-owned entities and state capture as well. About a year later‚ it began to develop its local government programme.
Outa chairperson Ferrial Adam said: “Dr Khoza’s appointment will add a new and welcome dimension to the organisation’s board and we look forward to her vision and expertise in the development and rollout of Outa’s Local Government Programme.
“Outa is on a path to transforming accountability and transparency in South Africa at all levels and I am confident that we have the right team to make an impact.”
Khoza‚ who quit as an ANC MP last year‚ gained national prominence after her role in parliament’s probe into the SABC. Soon after leaving the ruling party‚ she started the African Democratic Change but after a few months said she was resigning from politics.