Former ANC MP Makhosi Khoza will be leading the charge to fight corruption in local government in her new role at the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa).

Outa announced on Friday that Khoza would be heading its local government programme.

“Dr Khoza needs very little introduction‚ as she has stood out as an ardent champion and fighter of corruption and maladministration within Government. At the risk of her own safety‚ Dr Khoza has become an icon for truth‚ justice and good governance within Government. She is bold‚ courageous and comes with a history and experience that suits this role within Outa‚” said Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage.

Khoza said she was eager to become part of a “credible and apolitical platform.”

“It just makes more sense to make a difference in South Africa by empowering citizens on grassroots level and addressing maladministration and corruption in municipalities‚ free from politics. The intention here is to make a significant impact through civil society and not making noises in Parliament‚” she said in a statement.