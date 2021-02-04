Attempt to have HHP's customary marriage revoked goes to ConCourt

Robert Tsambo, the father of the late hip-hop star Jabulani “HHP” Tsambo, asked the Constitutional Court to rule that the marriage between his son and Lerato Sengadi was not concluded, as a handing-over ceremony was not performed.

Before his death two weeks ago, Tsambo snr approached the apex court in a last-ditch attempt to have the marriage between HHP and Sengadi declared invalid.

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) and the high court confirmed that a marriage had taken place between the two, as Sengadi was welcomed to the Tsambo family after lobola negotiations.

In his appeal to the ConCourt, HHP's father argued that the marriage was not valid as there was no handover of the bride.

“Without the handing-over of the bride, no valid marriage will come into existence because it is crucial that handing-over be performed,” Tsambo argued in his court papers.