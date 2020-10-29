Villagers burn man after wife found hanging from tree

A 64-year old man in Limpopo was set alight and later admitted to a local hospital after an angry mob accused him of been responsible for the death of his wife.

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nneke Ledwaba has condemned in the strongest possible terms the brutal attack at Ngove village in the Giyani area of Limpopo on Wednesday night.

Police spokesperson Col Moatshe Ngoepe said villagers went on a rampage after the body of 60-year-old Phosa Egnes Maswanganyi, who went missing on Tuesday October 27, was discovered hanging from a tree in the nearby bushes.

"The residents then accused the deceased's husband and his friend of being involved in her disappearance and death. Subsequent to that, they torched the husband's two rondavel houses and thereafter set him alight," he said.

Ngoepe said the husband was badly injured and taken to hospital for medical treatment.

"The Giyani police together with the public order police [Pops] unit responded quickly to the scene. The crowd had already left and moved to the other house which they tried to burn too. The police responded swiftly and managed to stop them," Ngoepe said.

"We cannot allow this kind of behavior to rule our province where people still ignore our call to work with us and refrain from taking the law into their own hands. The suspects must be hunted down and brought to book," said Ledwaba.

Cases of arson and attempted murder were opened.

The police have launched a massive manhunt for the suspects involved in this matter. Anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspects, may contact Col Robert Mudau on 082-729-0351 or the Crime Stop number 08600-10111 or the nearest police station or MySAPSApp.

Police investigations are still continuing.