Man dies in shoot-out over apparent tender disagreement
A man died on Tuesday after a shoot-out that allegedly followed a heated altercation about a subcontract at the site of a mall that is to be built in Roodepoort.
The incident occurred at about 10.55am at Little Falls, along Johan and Hendrick Potgieter streets.
It is alleged that four men in a Quantum and a second minibus taxi started firing at the vehicle of the deceased after a heated altercation about the tender. One victim was certified dead on arrival at the Pinehaven Hospital.
Honeydew police spokesperson Capt Balan Muthan confirmed the incident and said a case of murder and attempted murder had been opened.
“The crime scene is at Little Falls. The incident happened yesterday at about 10am. It started with an argument about a tender at a construction site. A shoot-out ensued between individuals that stopped there in a combi. One individual was shot and the individual succumbed in a hospital,” he said.
Muthan said three suspects were arrested.
“A 27-year-old female and two 33-year-old men were arrested shortly after the incident. The matter is still under investigation,” he said.
He said the suspects would appear in court soon.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.