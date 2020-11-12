South Africa

Scores maimed during protests in Mpumalanga last year

Police brutallity victims launch R100m class suit

12 November 2020 - 07:29
Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter

A former security guard who lost his left eye after being shot at by cops during a protest is among 50 people who have lodged civil lawsuits against police for a combined R100m in claims.

Jabu Molamu, 31, from Kwaggafontein in Mpumalanga is suing the state for R5m for loss of income, emotional trauma and injuries he suffered...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

SA's Covid update: State of disaster extended as booze & travel restrictions ...
Ace Magashule and the asbestos ‘gang’: Arrests and warrant explained
X