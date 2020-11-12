Scores maimed during protests in Mpumalanga last year

Police brutallity victims launch R100m class suit

A former security guard who lost his left eye after being shot at by cops during a protest is among 50 people who have lodged civil lawsuits against police for a combined R100m in claims.



Jabu Molamu, 31, from Kwaggafontein in Mpumalanga is suing the state for R5m for loss of income, emotional trauma and injuries he suffered...