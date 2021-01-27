Zondo hears more of SSA's illicit flow of millions

A top official of the State Security Agency has laid bare the rot, abuse of power and resources at the unit where employees walked away with millions of rand in hard cash for projects that had nothing to do with its mandate.

Loyiso Jafta, the director-general of the State Security Agency (SSA), yesterday made startling revelations before the commission of inquiry into state capture on how the agency was used to fight factional battles in the ANC and its resources pillaged.

His testimony had earlier been delayed by more than two hours after state security minister Ayanda Dlodlo brought an application to postpone his evidence, citing threats to national security.

However, commission chairperson deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo dismissed claims that there would be any national security problems flowing from Jafta’s testimony.

Jafta told the commission that when he arrived at the SSA he observed that there were projects designed to “enhance the political fortunes of the ANC” before elections.

“Often when you drill into it, it is not funding the ANC but it is to fund activities of a particular faction within the ANC. There would be monies disbursed for that purpose. There would be operations intended to drill into the credibility of those who were not in the faction,” he said.

Jafta, a veteran of intelligence services, also told the commission the agency used to fund a union that would weaken the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu), which appeared to be stronger than ANC-aligned National Union of Mineworkers (NUM).