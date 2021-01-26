SSA lost R125m without a trace during Arthur Fraser's watch, Loyiso Jafta tells state capture inquiry

The State Security Agency (SSA) lost R125m from its coffers without anyone accounting for the money during the 2017/18 financial year - and the money was allocated to operations housed in the office of then SSA director-general Arthur Fraser.

This is according to acting SSA director-general Loyiso Jafta, who was testifying at the state capture inquiry on Monday.

Jafta said there was widespread abuse of money at the agency, particularly because most money movements were done in cash.

Fraser was sent packing in April 2018 shortly after President Cyril Ramaphosa took over the top seat at the Union Buildings.

Jafta was appointed in Fraser’s place and was tasked with turning around the agency, which had degenerated into a free-for-all affair during former president Jacob Zuma’s years.