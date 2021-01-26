Mahlobo placed at centre of looting
Agency funds secretly released to Zuma cronies — Mufamadi
Former minister Sydney Mufamadi has lifted the lid on how the state Security Agency was looted, used to target political opponents and protect political allies of former President Jacob Zuma.
In startling revelations made before the Commission of Inquiry into state Capture yesterday, Mufamadi provided details of special operations within SSA which were allegedly used to conduct all “dubious” activities for which no-one was held accountable...
