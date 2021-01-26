State security minister's request to postpone intelligence agency acting DG's evidence at Zondo commission dismissed

The State Capture Commission has dismissed an application by state security minister Ayanda Dlodlo to delay the evidence of acting director-general of the intelligence agency Loyiso Jafta.



Dlodlo made an application to have Jafta’s testimony, who heads the State Security Agency (SSA) postponed to a later date due to national security concerns, her lawyer Dumisa Ntsebeza argued...