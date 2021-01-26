South Africa

More than 7,000 arrested in KZN for contravening lockdown regulations

26 January 2021 - 12:17
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
In recent weeks KwaZulu-Natal law enforcement officials have arrested 5,228 people who were not wearing masks in public. File photo.
Image: Gareth Wilson

More than 7,000 people who allegedly flouted level 3 lockdown regulations have been arrested in KwaZulu-Natal Covid-19 hotspots in less than a month.

Police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker said the arrests were as a result of operations carried out between December 29 and January 25.

He said 7,270 individuals were arrested in the province for contraventions of the level 3 lockdown regulations.

“Police arrested 1,579 private persons and business owners who failed to comply with the curfew set out in the regulations.

“During the same period, 5,228 persons were arrested in public spaces for not wearing  masks. 

“Operations also netted 400 people who were found to be transporting, selling or consuming liquor in a public space in contravention of the regulations.

“Co-ordinated multi-disciplinary operations are being conducted simultaneously across the province focusing on hotspot areas and those areas where reports of non-compliance are received,” said Naicker.

Provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Khombinkosi Jula said he was concerned people “are still being arrested on a daily basis for not complying with the adjusted alert level 3 lockdown regulations”.

“Since the announcement of latest regulations, we have embarked on daily operations focused on ensuring all the citizens in the province comply with the regulations to stem the spread of Covid-19.

“We are urging citizens to comply with the regulations as law enforcement officers continue to work around the clock with all other departments to protect communities from being exposed to coronavirus,” he said.

