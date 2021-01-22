It's 'no' to annual Valentine's Day weddings on Robben Island

The annual historic Robben Island Valentine’s Day weddings have been cancelled for this year, Robben Island Museum (RIM) said on Friday.

This follows after home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi announced the temporary suspension of applications for identity books, passports and marriage services due to the increasing numbers of the department’s staff testing positive for Covid-19.

This year would have marked 21 years of celebrating love on the world-famous island. Last year, 19 couples tied at the knot there.

To date, 327 couples have married on Robben Island in a partnership between Robben Island Museum and home affairs.

The weddings were initiated by the late Martha Mgxashe, former regional director in the department, with the first marriage ceremony held on December 31 2000 as part of the millennium celebrations. In 2001, the ceremony was moved to Valentine’s Day to promote the significance of Robben Island with the establishment of democracy.