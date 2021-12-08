Passing matric with an exemption? Studying online is the way to go

The 2021 matric results are due in January, but the future remains uncertain even for those who gain a bachelor’s pass, or university exemption, as SA’s legacy tertiary education system cannot accommodate every qualified matriculant — a situation compounded by Covid-19 lockdown regulations.

Yet the employment rate for South Africans with a tertiary qualification is 30 percentage points higher than for those who have only a matric pass, according to the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development.

Only a shift to online learning will open more doors for matriculants, says Stadio Higher Education chief academic officer Divya Singh. “Best-practice blended learning, which is a mix of online and in-person learning, is a winner all round. It allows more students to study, and do so more cost-effectively, from where they need to be.”

Last year, four private SA higher-education institutions — Southern Business School, Embury, Lisof and Prestige Academy — were consolidated into Stadio to offer both contact and distance learning across several faculties and campuses.