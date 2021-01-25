Calls for her arrest mount
Mpumalanga premier scrambles to wriggle out of mask storm
Under fire Mpumalanga premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane says she did not know that her mask was off when she walked out of her official car at the cemetery during the funeral of minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu in eMalahleni yesterday.
Mtshweni-Tsipane ignited a furore when she appeared publicly not wearing a mask, smiling and giving hugs to mourners as she strolled out of the cemetery where Mthembu was laid to rest...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.