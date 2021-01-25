South Africa

Calls for her arrest mount

Mpumalanga premier scrambles to wriggle out of mask storm

By Isaac Mahlangu and and Mandla Khoza - 25 January 2021 - 07:38
Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter

Under fire Mpumalanga premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane says she did not know that her mask was off when she walked out of her official car at the cemetery during the funeral of minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu in eMalahleni yesterday.

Mtshweni-Tsipane ignited a furore when she appeared publicly not wearing a mask, smiling and giving hugs to mourners as she strolled out of the cemetery where Mthembu was laid to rest...

