More than two million people have lost their jobs since March

Struggle for survival as crucial as fighting coronavirus pandemic

As SA marked 300 days of the agonising milestone of the coronavirus lockdown since it was implemented in March 2020, it is now defining the new normal that the country must embrace. Our 300 days of lockdown coincide with a new era in the US where the president-elect, Joe Biden, and vice-president-elect Kamala Harris will be inaugurated as the 46th president and vice-president of the United States of America respectively.



This marks a new era in the politics of the US, which has been characterised by racism, hate, bigotry and the surge of violence by the proponent of white supremacy...