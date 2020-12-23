South Africa

Youth blamed as Covid-19 second wave hits Limpopo

23 December 2020 - 16:42
Limpopo has been hit by a second wave of coronavirus as young people party up a storm.
Image: 123RF / maridav

The Limpopo government has pointed a finger at the behaviour of its youth during the festive season as the province experiences a second wave of Covid-19.

According to premier Stanley Mathabatha, the four worst-hit municipalities are Makhado, Thulamela, Polokwane and Thabazimbi.

“We are reiterating our clarion call to society in general to treat this year's festive season as business unusual,” said Mathabatha.

“Parents are requested to take responsibility for the action of the youth. Movements should be limited as much as possible. Events should be attended by close family, few friends and a limited number of relatives.

“People are urged to wear masks, exercise social distancing, practise health hygiene at all times. We are under siege because of this pandemic and we should all practise the new normal.”

He said videos had emerged on social media showing young people attending superspreader events and completely ignoring health protocols.

In the main, the superspreader events in the province included soccer tournaments, street bashes, after-tears gatherings, weddings, church services, and drinking sprees at taverns and shebeens.

The province warned that the new Covid-19 variant, which appeared harder to contain, would lead to the overwhelming of its public health facilities unless citizens followed health protocols.

TimesLIVE

