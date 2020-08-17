Weddings Social gatherings permitted as government reopens economy

Weddings, family gatherings, cinemas and theatres will finally be open as the country enters level 2 of the national lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic.



Co-operative governance & traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma announced yesterday that bars and restaurants will operate at a maximum of 50 patrons. Gyms will also operate at 50 members with strict health and safety protocols in place. Beaches and parks are also open...